Birgu mayor leads protest after swimming ban where yacht marina is planned

Residents in the port town of Birgu joined their mayor John Boxall in a sign of protest at Infrastructure Malta signs affixed on the Toqba coast putting an end to swimming in the area.

The local council’s protest was joined by Moviment Graffitti, which said the no-swimming signs indicated something far more alarming, referring to the 340-berth yacht marina planned by the national works agency.

“It is unacceptable that the urban spaces used by Cottonera’s residents for entire generations, are not being stolen by those who want to usurp them for private use. We will support Birgu’s residents so that nobody takes away what is the public’s by right,” Graffitti said.

In 2020 Transport Malta presented plans for 305 new berthing spaces, despite a clear commitment from transport minister Ian Borg that the Kalkara marina would not grow by “even one centimetre”.

In October 2019, MaltaToday had revealed that the Planning Authority’s geoserver was showing an application for an area covering around 35,000sq.m of the creek along Triq Sally Port and Triq ix-Xatt, in Kalkara, but the website gave no public details on what was then a technically ‘incomplete’ application.

News of the potential expansion of the existing 21,000 sq.m marina had angered residents, who took to social media to express their outrage. But Borg then denied that there would be an expansion, by saying that “the Kalkara marina will not be growing by even one centimetre.”

The project is being justified as a way of creating a uniform mooring arrangement for boats, which are presently anchored in a random and haphazard manner.