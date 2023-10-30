Moviment Graffitti wants infrastructure ministry to withdraw Birgu Yacht Marina plans

Moviment Graffitti is calling on the Infrastructure Ministry “to stop taking people for a ride” and withdraw Birgu Yacht Marina plans.

Following the Infrastructure Ministry’s denial that there are plans for a Yacht Marina in it-Toqba tal-Birgu, Moviment Graffitti is calling out the Ministry’s deceptive statement and reiterating that the Yacht Marina plans should be withdrawn.

On Saturday, Birgu local council and residents expressed alarm at the installation of “no swimming” signs at it-Toqba tal-Birgu, a popular place that has been used as a swimming spot for generations.

According to the plans and renders submitted by the Infrastructure Ministry as part of application PA/06431/20, boats would take over the whole creek in Birgu and Kalkara, with the large boats and yachts parked exactly at it-Toqba tal-Birgu.

This application is currently awaiting a decision from the Planning Authority. Last year, in its objection to the plan, Moviment Graffitti had noted that, although the application is being filed under the guise of organising moorings, it is, in reality, a fully-fledged attempt at gobbling up the creek and the shore with a Yacht Marina.

The application is proposing 334 moorings, all around the creek, and with a significant number of moorings catering for large boats.

“Moreover, the Infrastructure Ministry’s excuse that the “no swimming” signs were affixed because of safety concerns is insulting to the people’s intelligence. Such excuse does not in any way explain why the signs were affixed only now, towards the end of the swimming season; why the Local Council was not consulted, not even informed; and why they were affixed specifically there, and not in scores of other places around Malta and Gozo were there are similar so-called hazards,” the NGO said.

“It is clear and of utmost concern that such signs are paving the way for the transformation of the area into a Yacht Marina. However, the people will no longer