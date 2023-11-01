Activists want Malta to present UN resolution calling for ceasfire in Gaza

Activists have written to the Prime Minister demanding that Malta, as a member of the UN Security Council, presents a resolution calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza.

“Whilst unreservedly condemning the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas on 7 October, we believe that our nation should take the lead and use its privileged position as a member of the UN Security Council by intervening decisively to stop the atrocities perpetuated by both armed factions, and to ensure that the principles of international law are respected by everyone,” activists Désireé Attard, Wayne Flask, Omar Rababah and Karl Schembri said.

The open letter is accompanied by over 350 signatures from private citizens, members of the Palestinian community in Malta, artists and academics. Labour MEPs Alex Agius Saliba and Cyrus Engerer, and Nationalist MP Albert Buttigieg are among the signatories.

The activists have referred to recent statements by UN Secretary General Antonio Gutierres highlighting the “56 years of suffocating occupation” suffered by the Palestinian people, who are now suffering collective punishment for Hamas’ attacks.

“Whilst Malta is militarily non-aligned, it cannot remain morally neutral: faced with the realities of the Palestinian population, our country cannot remain silent,” the activists said.

Below are the actvitists’ demands:

· Call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire

· Take the initiative and condemn the attacks on innocent civilians and the breaches of international law, in the same decisive manner with which the attacks of the 7 October were condemned

· Accelerate the efforts for the opening of a safe humanitarian corridor between Gaza and Egypt, so that the population can receive the aid it requires, and to ensure the safe passage of those forced to escape

· Call for an investigation in the war crimes that are being perpetuated, and for UN inspectors to visit Gaza

· Foster dialogue for the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state, protected by the international laws and community, so that both states can try and live together in peace.

The full letter can be read here, and signatures are being collected here.