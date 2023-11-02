Planning Authority turns down four-storey building in San Ġwann

The Planning Authority (PA) has turned down a development application that aimed to replace a traditional terraced house with a four-storey building in Triq tal-Mensija in San Ġwann, underlining the importance of preserving the area's architectural character and streetscape.

The Commission emphasized the integral role of the existing terraced house within a carefully designed streetscape characterized by similar two-storey houses, all sharing a distinctive architectural style. The proposed increase in height and visual design was deemed to be in conflict with the streetscape, potentially compromising the well-defined visual characteristics and urban design of the area.

Even though the development did not fall within San Ġwann's Urban Conservation Area (UCA), the proposal failed to offer any enhancements to the quality and amenity of the locality.

This decision aligns with a recent trend, the PA stated, citing the rejection of similar development applications in various locations, all with the aim of safeguarding the cohesiveness of existing streetscapes and preventing the creation of disruptive blank walls.

The PA noted that the rejected applications were situated in Triq Santa Margerita, Sliema, and Pjazza Patri Redent Gauci, Fgura.