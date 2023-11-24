Sociology professor Ronald Sultana passes away aged 65

Ronald Sultana, a prominent professor of sociology at the University of Malta, has passed away at the age of 65.

Recognized as one of Malta's eminent scholars in sociology and a leading figure in educational sociology across the Mediterranean, Sultana made significant contributions to the field.

He was the founding editor of the Mediterranean Journal of Educational Studies and received various awards, including an honorary doctorate from the Université Laval in Québec, Canada. Sultana was also involved in the establishment of the Movement for Humanistic Education and the Association of School Councils.

His influential 1994 book, "Maltese Society: A Sociological Inquiry," co-edited with Godfrey Baldacchino, became a key text for students in sociology.

Sultana was interviewed by MaltaToday in July 2022, where he spoke about Malta's educational sector and its shortcomings.

On Thursday, many paid tribute to the academic, thanking him for his contributions to the field of sociology and the University of Malta.