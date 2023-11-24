menu

[WATCH] Shoppers unimpressed with local Black Friday deals

Shoppers who spoke to MaltaToday during a vox pop in Sliema’s Tigné Point said the Black Friday deals that they’ve encountered are, “not exceptional

24 November 2023, 5:05pm
by Matthew Farrugia
Shoppers flocked to Tigné Point on Friday
Customers were not blown away by this year’s local Black Friday deals, with a number of them saying that the discounts were limited to a few items.

Shoppers who spoke to MaltaToday during a vox pop in Sliema’s Tigné Point said the Black Friday deals that they’ve encountered are, “not exceptional.” One man told this newspaper that when he visited shops around a month ago, the prices were quite similar.

Despite this, other people who shop on Black Friday yearly stated that this year’s sales were much better than last year’s.

When asked, the shoppers agreed that deals on websites were far better than those found locally. Meanwhile, most of the foreign respondents claimed that the discounts abroad were also better than those found in Malta.

On another note, the vast majority of those who spoke to MaltaToday said that this year is not their first Black Friday and that they are using the day to purchase Christmas presents. 

This further cements the American holiday into the local calendar, as the tradition of buying presents on the day has grown in popularity over the past few years.

