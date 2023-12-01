Licenced to fly: New airline gets air operator certificate and licence

Malta’s new national airline is a step closer to full operation, having received its air operator certificate and licence by the Maltese Civil Aviation Directorate.

The air operator certificate allows operators to carry out specific commercial transport activities.

With the certificate and licence in hand, the new KM Malta Airlines is a step closer to becoming the new national airline for Malta.

The airline’s first flight is scheduled for 31 March 2024, with people able to make bookings as from Monday 4 December.

The Summer 2024 schedule will run from 31 March to 26 October. During this period, the airline will fly to 17 airports across 15 cities with a total of 8,546 scheduled flights.

The airline will operate a single-type aircraft fleet of eight Airbus A320NEOs in a two-class configuration. This will include a flexible Business Class cabin average 168 total saleable seats with up to 36 Business Class seats.

In a statement, the airline said its vision is to “protect and enhance the connectivity of the Maltese Islands to Europe and beyond, to support the Islands’ continued economic development and to grow into a successful and sustainable airline”.

“KM Malta Airlines will adopt a key European destination focus, linking Malta with the main capital cities in Western Europe, with the primary European airport hubs, and connecting with partner airlines.”

The airline is also launching a recruitment program to take on around 375 employees, with the first call being made for captains and first officers.