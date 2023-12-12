Environmental health directorate officials threaten to fine Christmas market vendors €700 each for not having 'sink'

The Rabat Christmas market ‘Natalis Notabilis’ was at risk of being shut down by Environmental Health Directorate (EHD) officials after stall owners were told they need a “sink” in order to operate.

On Monday, organisers who are all volunteers, said in a declaration which was also posted to their Facebook page, that EHD officials approached them and told them that food and drink stalls cannot set up without having a sink.

The organisers said this was the first time in seven years, that they were informed of the rule, despite having the necessary permits from the authorities.

They said the two parties held a meeting and volunteers threatened to shut down the activity should the rule be imposed on them, as it would require the dismantling and assembly of all the stalls.

Following the meeting, the authorities agreed to let the activities to go ahead if future editions include such services. But despite the agreement, an hour before the Christmas market opened on Monday, cleansing officials visited the stalls and threatened to fine each vendor €700 if they did not abide with the rules.

The organisers once again threatened to close down the Christmas market, but at the eleventh hour, the cleansing officials backed down and agreed to not fine anyone.

In their statement, the organisers slammed the authorities, questioning whether only they were being asked to abide by the new rule, and how other similar events across Malta and Gozo were being left to operate without any hindrance.

They concluded by saying that should the situation repeat itself by next Wednesday when the activities end, the Christmas market will be closed down permanently.