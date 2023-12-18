Man in critical condition after van toppled over and hit him

A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after he was involved in a workplace accident in Żabbar.

The accident happened at around 10:30am in Triq il-Mina ta’ Hompesch.

Police investigations show that the man was unloading large artificial turf rolls from a van before the van flipped over and injured the man. The Civil Protection Department was called onto the scene, as a medical team took the victim to hospital.

The man was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Victor Axiaq has been informed of the case and has launched an inquiry.

Police investigations, as well as investigations by the OHSA, are still ongoing