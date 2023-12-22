Cloudy but dry Christmas expected, Met Office says

Malta and Gozo will have a cloudy but dry Christmas, the Meteorological Office is predicting, along with windy conditions and higher-than-normal temperatures.

The Met Office forecasts slightly cloudy conditions for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with a likelihood of spare rain but strong Northwest winds expected until Monday.

On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, temperatures are projected to reach a high of 17°C, reflecting a 2.5°C increase over the climatic norm. However, the warmest recorded Christmas in Malta remains that of 2009, with a high of 23.6°C. Despite the above-average temperatures, the Northwest winds, particularly in the evening, may make it feel colder, with lows of between 12°C and 13°C.

Comparatively, Christmas in 1986 was notably cold, with temperatures dropping to 3.7°C.

For those planning outdoor activities on Boxing Day, the weather is expected to remain favorable, with moderate winds and partly cloudy skies. Daytime temperatures will hover around 17°C, dropping to 10°C at night.

The Met Office wished a delightful Christmas to all.