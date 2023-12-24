[WATCH] Grech urges continuous compassion and social commitment on Christmas eve

In a Christmas message on christmas eve, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech emphasised the need for the spirit of Christmas to extend beyond the festive season and become a daily commitment.

"The beautiful elements that we live in Christmas should continue not only in this time of festivities, but every day,” he said on Sunday night.

Grech underscored the importance of fostering compassion and addressing the challenges faced by various segments of society.

He expressed his concern for those experiencing difficulties and loneliness during Christmas, urging individuals to think particularly about those facing challenges in their lives or lacking companionship during this joyous time.

He also drew attention to individuals residing in environments that do not uphold the quality of life suitable for humanity and those struggling to cope with the rising cost of living.

In the statement, Grech highlighted the significance of reflecting on the life celebrated during Christmas and highlighted the need for political endeavors to contribute positively to the well-being of all Maltese and Gozitan citizens.

In extending Christmas wishes, the Nationalist Party leader, along with his wife AnneMarie, conveyed heartfelt greetings, saying, Merry Christmas to all Maltese and Gozitans.