‘Uncle Edwin found out who killed his daughter in death, not in life’ – Bernard Grech

Opposition leader Bernard Grech paid tribute to his cousin Karin, 46 years on from her brutal murder.

Karin Grech was only 15 years old when she died at the hands of a parcel bomb addressed to her father Edwin.

She was killed just three days after Christmas of 1977, with a letter addressed to her father, a doctor who was a strike-breaker during the medical strike of the time.

The girl opened what was a brown envelope enclosed within a parcel covered in Christmas wrapping paper. The bomb immediately exploded in her face, in front of her 10-year-old brother. She died a few moments later in hospital.

On Thursday morning, the PN Leader shared on social media that his uncle has recently uncovered the identity of his daughter's killer. This revelation did not come about due to the resolution of the case but rather because his uncle passed away during the year.

Edwin Grech, Karin’s father and former Labour MP, passed away at the age of 94, never to see justice done for daughter’s parcel bomb murder.

Grech had returned to Malta in 1977 at the height of the doctors’ strike and was appointed professor and director of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at St Luke’s Hospital.

Socially ostracised by his medical peers for being a strike-breaker, Grech was eventually targeted in the most brutal of ways.

“This crime remains a black stain on the nation’s history and for the Grech family,” Bernard Grech said in his post.

“I will continue to plead with police to keep seeking justice for my family even though time has passed,” he added.