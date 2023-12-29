Malta sends mine detectors to war-torn Ukraine

The Civil Protection Department (CPD) has announced the dispatch of 25 mine detectors to aid the war-stricken people of Ukraine.

This marks the second time this year that Malta is extending humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, following the provision of generators in January.

The donation of mine detectors is part of Malta's participation in the European Union Civil Protection mechanism. The detectors will be employed in restricted areas of Ukraine.

During a visit to the department in Ħal Far, the Home Affairs minister Byron Camilleri commended the department's proactive engagement in providing concrete support internationally.

"Once again, Malta is sending humanitarian aid to another country. Through the European Civil Protection mechanism, we are sending mine detectors inside Ukraine to be used in a country where its people are currently suffering due to war."

The Minister emphasised the broader scope of Malta's commitment to humanitarian efforts, citing aid sent not only to Ukraine but also to various countries, including Libya, Turkey, Syria, and Greece.

Fredrick Sammut, the Chief Assistance Rescue Officer from the Department of Civil Protection, explained that mine detectors would be instrumental in ensuring the safety of the Ukrainian people by detecting potential landmines and other dangers in the affected regions.

Accompanying Minister Camilleri on the visit were key figures from the Department of Civil Protection, including the Director General of Civil Protection Peter Paul Coleiro and the Director of Operations within Civil Protection Anthony Pisani.