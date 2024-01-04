Air Malta captain asks police to remove two misbehaving passengers

menu

Malta to Catania flight delayed after captain asks police to remove two passengers who acted aggressively towards the cabin crew

4 January 2024, 6:10pm
by Kurt Sansone
An Air Malta evening flight from Malta to Catania on Tuesday had to be delayed after the captain asked for police assistance to remove two misbehaving passengers.

The passengers who had just boarded the aircraft insulted cabin crew and acted aggressively towards them. The pair appeared uncontrollable, according to La Sicilia, at which point the captain asked for police assistance.

Police officers stationed at the airport boarded the aircraft and removed the two passengers.

The incident caused a four-hour delay with the flight leaving Malta at 2:15am. This had a knock-on effect on the early morning return flight to Malta from Catania.

