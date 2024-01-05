Updated | Tourists who dine and dashed at Marilù settle bill day later, saying they ‘forgot to pay’

Seven people who left local restaurant Marilù on Friday night have reached out to the owner and settled the bill, saying they forgot to pay, the restaurant said on Saturday morning.

“They said they discussed between them that someone would pay but then forgot. I decided not to dispute and just say thank you for getting back to us,” the owner told media.

On Friday night, the restaurant took to Facebook to express their disappointment.

“Disappointing and heartbreaking when people decide to dine and dash. They don’t realise that it really affects a small home-run business like ours,” the restaurant has wrote.

Warning fellow restaurants and bars, and alerting them to be vigilant against this group of diners, the owners initially feel disheartened they would ever find them again.

According to the post, the tourists enjoyed a pleasant lunch followed by coffee, which came to €135, before leaving in pairs while the servers were occupied with other customers.

Concerns were raised that they might have already left for the airport, but Marilù urged the local community to remain vigilant, just in case the culprits were still on the island.

The restaurant had also filed a police report.