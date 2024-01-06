Beware fake delivery SMS: MaltaPost warns of new scam

MaltaPost has issued a warning regarding a new SMS scam that has unfortunately led to several people falling victim to theft.

“Post Office – We regret to inform you that due to a missing address, we are unable to deliver your package,” the message begins to say.

It falsely claims that a package is awaiting delivery but is currently stuck due to an address mix-up.

Recipients of the SMS are then instructed to fill out a form, which also requests their bank details.

“Answer Y, then exit the message, reopen the link to launch the link, or copy the link and leave the link open,” the message adds.

Individuals who have been ensnared by the scam reported that, upon completing the requested information, including their bank details, €500 is automatically deducted from their bank accounts.

Although the SMS scam claims to be from MaltaPost, the email address typically includes a jumble of letters and features an @icloud.com domain address.

This indicates that the message is not legitimately from MaltaPost and is part of a deceptive scheme aimed at defrauding individuals.