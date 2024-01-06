[WATCH] WasteServ CEO raises alarm over weekly hazards, urges accountability

Despite ongoing educational campaigns, WasteServ Malta is still facing hazardous practices on a weekly basis, which could lead to potential tragedies, WasteServ Malta CEO Richard Bilocca said on Friday.

The CEO attributed these incidents to the carelessness of individuals who persist in improperly disposing of dangerous and highly flammable materials in mixed recyclable bags.

“Such carelessness from people who continue to persist in dumping dangerous and highly flammable material in the mixed recyclable bag could have cost multiple lifes and injuries, millions of euro worth of equipment, and our capability to efficiently process waste and continue to improve Malta’s performance,” Bilocca wrote.

Sharing a video on LinkedIn depicting what could have been a tragedy, when a small batch of batteries, recycled wrongly, caught fire, Bilocca asserted that WasteServ shall use all remedies available at law to hold those responsible accountable..

He underscored the company's unwavering commitment to prioritising firefighting and health and safety provisions to safeguard both personnel and facilities.

Indeed, WasteServ already possesses a robust fire detection and fighting system, along with highly trained personnel. However, Bilocca finds it very frustrating that it is only due to these extensive measures that the agency manages to avoid almost weekly disasters.

Linking proper seperation booklet to the post, the CEO urged individuals to exercise responsibility in waste disposal while highlighting the potential consequences of neglecting proper recycling practices.