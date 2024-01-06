Your guide to Robert Abela’s new Cabinet
Robert Abela’s rejigging of the executive includes promotions, a demotion and portfolio changes
Prime Minister Robert Abela has reshuffled his Cabinet following a day of individual meetings with all ministers and MPs on Saturday.
This first significant reshuffle comes just under two years since the general election and tries to respond to growing disgruntlement within the Labour Party’s rank and file.
However, the reshuffle was also partly prompted by the imminent nomination of Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne as Malta's next European Commissioner after the June European Parliament election.
The following is a guide to the changes Abela made to his Cabinet.
New ministers
Chris Bonett – Transport, infrastructure and public works
New parliamentary secretaries
Malcolm Paul Agius Galea – Elderly portfolio under Jo Etienne Abela
Omar Farrugia – Public works under Chris Bonett
Glenn Bedingfield – Cleansing under Clayton Bartolo
Ministers retained with changed portfolios
Chris Fearne – Remains deputy prime minister loses health, gains European funds, consumer affairs
Jonathan Attard – Retains justice; gains construction reform
Jo Etienne Abela – Retains elderly; gains health
Clint Camilleri – Retains Gozo; gains planning
Clayton Bartolo – Retains tourism; gains public cleansing
Miriam Dalli – Retains environment and energy; loses enterprise; gains Grand Harbour regeneration
Silvio Schembri – Retains economy; loses lands; gains enterprise and strategic projects
Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi – Gains lands and implementation of electoral programme; loses public works, planning and construction reform
Ministers retained with same portfolios
Clyde Caruana – Finance, work and Air Malta
Ian Borg – Foreign and European Affairs
Clifton Grima – Education and sports
Byron Camilleri – Home affairs, national security, reforms and equality
Owen Bonnici – Culture, heritage and local councils
Michael Falzon – Social policy
Anton Refalo – Agriculture, fisheries and animal rights
Roderick Galdes – Housing
Julia Farrugia Portelli – Inclusion and voluntary organisations
Parliamentary secretaries retained
Andy Ellul – Retains existing portfolio but shifts from OPM to Deputy Prime Minister
Alison Zerafa Civelli – Retains local councils under Owen Bonnici
Keith Azzopardi Tanti – Retains youth, R&D under Clifton Grima
Rebecca Buttigieg – Retains reforms and equality under Byron Camilleri
Alicia Bugeja Said – Retains fisheries and animal rights under Anton Refalo
Ministers demoted to backbench
Aaron Farrugia