Maritime forum tells government, opposition to stop ‘political bickering’ over new shipping rules

The Malta Maratime Forum has called on Government and Opposition to stop their “political bickering” and unite for a way forward on the introduction of the EU Directive on the Emission Trading Scheme (ETS).

“The MMF appeals for the country to continue to pull resources in the same direction and continue to make the necessary representations to the European authorities with a united front without politicising this matter as unfortunately, has been the case in recent days with mud-slinging exchanges made in the public domain,” its statement read.

The EU ETS is an essential part of the EU's policy to combat climate change. The EU ETS is a “cap and trade” scheme where a limit (the cap) is placed on the right to emit specified pollutants over a geographic area and companies can trade emission rights within that area.

“We sincerely appeal to the political forces to spend our limited resources and energies on strategies that will contribute to desired solutions,” the MMF said.

It said these regulations will go down in the history of the European Union as the “fastest tracked regulations as if there was an agenda to expedite the necessary discussion and approval”, giving member countries limited time to examine and understand the full implications resulting therefrom.

The MMF said the polluter pays principle on which the regulations were based was not working, and the burden would end up being placed on the general public.

“As the implementation date drew closer, the reality of the implications became apparent and no one can blame the shipping lines for working out contingency plans to avoid paying billions of euro by traversing the Mediterranean but avoiding calls at EU ports. This is where we stand at the moment,” it said.

“They will not reduce carbon emissions from Shipping within EU waters because not only will the ships keep plying through EU waters, but by shifting transhipment activity to non-EU ports, all cargo destined for EU destinations would have to travel longer distances, hence increasing carbon emissions,” the MMF said. “These regulations will not lead to economic growth within EU member states because the transhipment business consolidated over the past 40 years by European ports (including Malta Freeport) is now being offered on a silver platter to non-EU ports.”

It said the aim of increasing growth and jobs will also not be achieved because if the transhipment traffic is handled in non-EU ports, there will be loss of jobs from the myriad of port service providers within EU transhipment hub.

“With this state of affairs there is definitely no scope or time for petty political bickering but there is the urgent need for a national effort to ensure that all risks associated with the poor implementation of these Regulations do not damage the Maltese economy,” the statement concluded. “We appreciate the daunting political task that Government faces but the country must do whatever it takes to ensure that the direct maritime connections which Malta depends upon and from which we have benefitted for many decades continue to remain in place for the benefit of our nation and its people.”