Milan fan club to close Ħamrun premises after few months

In an unfortunate turn of events for the Milanisti community in Malta, the local fan club's premises is set to be closed due to reasons beyond their control.

The announcement made through a Facebook post, shed light on a contractual dispute that has left the club facing an uncertain future.

The Milan fan club, known for its passionate support of the iconic Italian football team, expressed their disappointment in the post.

"As you may know, even when a person has a contract as strong as ours, the owner still retains their rights. Even though this doesn’t align with our belief, we understand that everyone acts in their best interest," the club said on Monday night.

Nestled in the heart of Santa Venera, the Milan Fan Club exuded a vibrant atmosphere.

It served as a home to a gathering of fans, which then became a tightly-knit family of passionate Milanisti.

The closure of their premises marks only a setback for the club that has been a focal point for fans to gather and celebrate the team's victories.

While the committee is working diligently to find a solution, they acknowledge the support of the fan community and welcome any assistance that may be offered.

"In the world we live in today, the environment we aspired to be suitable for current circumstances. It is not our intention to impose exorbitant fees or, in turn, jeopardise the club by securing a place with an exaggerated rent," the club added.

Despite the challenges faced, the fan club expressed gratitude towards those who have supported them throughout their journey in the current location.

The fan club informed its members that it remains available to assist Milanisti in acquiring tickets for San Siro matches and other related matters.

The post concludes by promising more details on the situation, which will be provided in the coming days.