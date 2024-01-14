National Blood Transfusion Service Malta facing critical shortage of O positive blood

The National Blood Transfusion Service Malta is currently grappling with a severe shortage of O positive blood, compelling them to issue an urgent call for donations as their reserves are low.

To address this urgent need, the blood service located in Gwardmangia will extend its hours on Sunday, remaining open until 8:00 pm in a bid to encourage more donors to come forward.

The National Blood Transfusion Service Malta is urging members of the public to step forward and donate blood at the earliest opportunity.

The timely contribution of blood is essential to meet the demands of patients in need of transfusions and medical procedures.

The sustainability of the blood supply relies heavily on the generosity of donors.

Eligible individuals are encouraged to visit the blood service directly to contribute to this cause.

For more information, visit www.blood.gov.mt or check their Facebook page Blood Donation Malta – NBTS.

The public can also obtain information and inquire about free transport options by calling 80074314.