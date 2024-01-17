Former Project Green chief approved as Labour Party MEP candidate

The Labour Party has approved former Project Green chief Steve Ellul to contest the European elections as one of its candidates.

Ellul said he was approached by the Labour Party to contest the June election, and that he accepted the invitation wholeheartedly.

In a short video message announcing his approved candidacy, Ellul said the party is the only political movement that can better the lives of Maltese and Gozitans. He added that Labour is offering the best team to represent Malta in the European Parliament.

“This journey doesn’t stop at the European election. If you put your trust in me, over the next five years I will work with you, and for you,” he said.

Steve Ellul was appointed chief of Project Green towards the beginning of last year. Prior to this role, Ellul was hired as a policy advisor to Miriam Dalli after she was appointed Minister for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development in November 2020.

Project Green is the government agency tasked with implementing a Labour Party pledge to invest €100 million per year for seven years in urban greening projects.

The key promise included several major projects to shift main roads underground and create public gardens and open spaces above them.

Joseph Cuschieri was appointed chief executive of Project Green instead of Ellul – a controversial move after Cuschieri resigned from the Malta Financial Services Authority in 2020 following an ethics breach.