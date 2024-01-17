Malta and Egypt sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in energy sector

Malta and Egypt have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strengthened cooperation in the areas of energy and electricity.

The signing of the agreement took place in Valletta, between energy minister Miriam Dalli, and Egypt’s energy minister Mohamed Hamed Shaker El-Markabi.

“We are exploring potentials in renewable energy systems and emerging technologies and fostering research and innovation within the energy and electricity sectors. Both countries believe in supporting the public and private sectors in implementing energy efficiency initiatives and measures,” Minister Miriam Dalli said.

The agreement lays down the areas for possible cooperation between the two countries, seeking to increase the exchange of knowledge and expertise in the domains of energy sources and generation of electricity, focusing on diversification and security of supply.

The two countries will be exploring the possibility of cooperation in the field of indirect electrical interconnection, as the European Commission encourages EU member states to collaborate towards achieving higher national RES targets. Malta and Egypt will explore the potential of virtual energy corridors, that would contribute towards the achievement of energy diversification from renewable energy sources.

Dalli noted that this cooperation comes amid the fast transformation happening in the energy sector, with strong potential awaiting the Mediterranean region. She also remarked how such cooperation can help the respective countries in their solutions towards addressing the challenges brought about by climate change.

In this regard, Malta has been pushing forward the initiative of the Mediterranean as a green energy hub amongst the nine EU Mediterranean states, with the ambition of extending further to other Mediterranean countries.

The MoU also refers to the exchange of technical expertise through educational initiatives, training programmes and information sharing. The collaborative effort will also tap into capacity building of green hydrogen projects and the electricity market.