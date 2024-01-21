Santa Luċija residents united against monstrous development

Santa Luċija residents were united in opposing a substantial development project that risks engulfing one of their local open spaces.

A protest on Saturday was organised by the local council and attracted a number of residents, as the local council is also unanimously opposed the project. Here, residents stated that the development will disrupt the streetscape in an area primarily featuring two and three-story structures.

The development in question outlines a six-storey apartment block by developer Anton Camilleri. The Planning Authority is scheduled to review the proposal on Friday.

In 2022, MaltaToday had reported the planned development. Here, PN MP Mark Anthony Sammut had highlighted that the architect of the project is Labour deputy leader Daniel Micallef. "Ironically, the architect is no more than Labour deputy leader Daniel Micallef, who in the evening promises us green open spaces in the midst of our villages, and in the morning files applications to destroy them," Sammut said.

During the protest, Santa Luċija Mayor Charmaine St John reported approximately 1,500 objections to the project, emphasising shared concerns about excessive height, which would clash with the existing two-story streetscape and result in reduced natural sunlight.

St John expressed fears that high buildings would jeopardise the harmony and character of Santa Luċija, a town meticulously designed with low-lying buildings. St John also underscored the proposal's impact on public open space, contrary to the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development (SPED) policy advocating increased green spaces in public areas.

This sentiment was shared by Labour councilors and PN minority leader Liam Sciberras, who criticised the project's stark contrast with Santa Luċija's design and condemned its excessive height.

Sciberras cautioned against jeopardising the town's character due to developers' greed.

He further reminded those present of Robert Abela's opposition to pencil developments in Santa Luċija, questioning whether he would similarly oppose this project, which he deemed worse than a pencil building.

Other residents voiced concerns about the project, particularly its massive scale.

Developer’s statement

Later on Saturday, developer Anton Camilleri asserted that the project adheres to all planning policies, surpassing legal requirements.

He emphasised adherence to height limitations and regulations applicable to the area, describing the project as a development aligned with Malta’s policies for quality housing, ample parking, and public open space.

Camilleri refuted claims that the land was public, stating it had always been privately owned and earmarked for development since the 2006 Local Plans.

He disputed assertions that the project would diminish public spaces, noting an addition of 425 square meters, to be maintained by the developer at his expense.