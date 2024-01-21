Gozo must not lose its defining characteristics, Abela says

Gozo must not lose the characteristics which make it unique, Prime Minister Robert Abela stated on Sunday.

Abela was addressing a political event in Victoria, Gozo, when he echoed long-held views that Gozo must protect the characteristics that make it unique. Activists and Gozitans in general have been pointing a finger at rampant construction as one of the factors contributing to a loss of character for the island.

Here, Abela announced that on Monday, the second round of public consultation on the objectives of a proposed revision of local policies aimed at restricting development in Ħondoq ir-Rummien to afforestation projects.

In September 2023, MaltaToday had reported that environmentalists had expressed concern that the proposals come with a caveat leaving a window for future development on part of the site.

Apart from Gozo, Abela spoke about what he called government’s third social pact announced earlier this week. Last Thursday, it was announced that the price of around 400 food products will drop from 1 February following a price stability agreement between the government and major food importers and retailers.

The products from 15 food categories, include spaghetti, corned beef, tuna in vegetable oil, fresh and frozen pork chops and chicken legs, tea and instant coffee. All brands in the selected categories are subject to the price stability agreement.

Abela described this social pact as part of a series of actions aimed at tackling the rising cost of living. Referring to government’s meetings with food importers prior to the deal, he stated that a government cannot help its people without being pro-business.

On energy, Abela noted that the second submarine electricity cable between Malta and Italy was approved by the Planning Authority earlier this week. The Prime Minister described this as a key investment in Malta’s energy supply while the Maltese still enjoy blanket energy subsidies.

Here, Abela took the opportunity to take a jab at ex-PN minister Tonio Fenech, who earlier this week was questioned by members of the Government about the decision to hike energy costs and the state of affairs at Enemalta during his time as a Minister.

According to Fenech, the decision was made by the full government to protect jobs. Looking back, he said there was no other choice.

Abela also commented on Saturday’s surprise visit by Franco Debono to RTK studios to rebut earlier comments by a guest who had criticised the way that Debono was hinting at the possibility of him returning to politics.

“Yesterday you saw the PN’s establishment attack one of its own,” Abela said. “Do not trust them, don’t give them a chance,” he quipped.

Abela concluded by saying that in the coming months, Gozo should send a message that it approves of Labour’s policies, referring to the upcoming local council elections.