Malta has 32 companies registered to provide security services

There are currently 32 commerical agencies licensed to provide security services, information tabled in parliament shows.

The full list was made available after the PN's spokesperson for family and social security, Albert Buttigieg asked home affairs minister Byron Camilleri to list such companies.

Security service providers have made headlines during the first days of 2024, following footage that showed a reveller being brutally beaten by a number of bouncers while he was on the ground. Since then, five bouncers have been charged, along with the alleged victim.

MaltaToday had revealed that goverment has been in possession of draft legislation that could overhaul the security guard industry. Despite the legislation being drawn up more than six years ago, there seems to be no plans to table the bill in parliament.

In 2019, MaltaToday had also revealed how the detailed Bill was presented to then home affairs minister Carmelo Abela on the eve of the 2017 election. There was no time to action the proposal, but it remained shelved even after the election, with a spokesperson for the new home affairs minister Michael Farrugia then saying the Bill was being “redrafted”.

Earlier this month, a police spokesperson had told MaltaToday that 105 people in Malta have a Private Guard Licence for entertainment areas. This was the same figure provided by the police in 2019.

The companies which are licensed to provide security services are: Safetrust Security, J.F Security and Consultancy Services Ltd, G4S Security Services (Malta) Ltd, G4S Security Services Ltd, Security Services Malta Ltd, Oscar 7 Security, Khiron Security Ltd, Kerber Security Ltd, Global Security Services Ltd, Kavallieri Security Services Ltd, Executive Security Services Ltd, Protection Services (Malta) Ltd, Security First services Ltd, OZO Security Services Company Ltd, Signal 8 Security Services Malta Ltd, S.O.S.Secutiy Ltd, I.Q.Security, Goldguard Security services Ltd, Proforce 1 Security Malta Ltd, Total Management Solution Company Ltd, TacticalSecurity Pro. Ltd, Professional Security Services Ltd, JK Security Ltd, CAMC Security Ltd, Crowd Safety Management Ltd, Blue Border Holdings Ltd, Kerber ES Limited ,La Vallette Outsource limited, R.Cauchi Ent Ltd Agency, Adler Security Services, Special Intervention Security, Malta Elite Services Limited.