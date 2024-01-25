Health sector in near-state of emergency, Nationalist Party says

The Nationalist Party is sounding the alarm over Malta’s health sector, arguing that it is teetering on the brink of a near-state of emergency due to a series of missteps by the Labour government.

In a press conference held earlier on Thursday, the Nationalist Party's shadow minister for health, Adrian Delia, and shadow minister for social policy, Stephen Spiteri, declared that Malta's health sector is on the verge of a state of emergency, emphasising the need for immediate government intervention to avert dire consequences.

Citing what they deemed as misguided decisions by the Labour Government in recent years, the MPs highlighted a severe lack of investment in crucial healthcare facilities such as the Gozo General Hospital, St Luke’s Hospital, and Karin Grech Hospital.

This, they argued, has resulted in a ripple effect, affecting even the flagship Mater Dei Hospital, which is struggling to meet the increasing demand and, consequently, falling into a state of neglect.

The PN MPs expressed concern over the ballooning waiting lists for essential medical procedures, pointing out that the waiting list for MRI scans has nearly doubled to 15,000 within just six months. They contended that this shift from waiting lists primarily for operations to include diagnostic tests indicates a broader and more pressing issue in the healthcare system.

Moreover, the MPs raised alarms about the scarcity of medications, describing it as a social problem that creates a divide between those who can afford private healthcare services and those who cannot. They accused the government of perpetuating this distinction by failing to address the inefficiencies in the healthcare system.

Delia and Spiteri argued that the problem extends beyond traditional healthcare, touching on mental health services. They criticised the government for unfulfilled promises of a new hospital dedicated to mental health care, particularly for children and teenagers. The existing Mount Carmel Hospital, they claimed, is ill-suited for patients and is currently in an unacceptable state.

They also drew attention to the insufficient number of specialists in psychiatric care for children and teenagers, leading to prolonged waiting times for outpatient services. They said a significant portion of patients at the Mount Carmel Hospital are being treated for psychiatric challenges resulting from drug abuse.

The Nationalist Party called for immediate intermediary measures, including serious partnerships between the government and the private sector, particularly through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs). They proposed utilising private hospitals and medical entities to serve Maltese and Gozitan citizens promptly.

They concluded by reiterating the party’s commitment to a long-term vision for healthcare, advocating for a system that is accessible to all and free of charge. They emphasised the importance of accountability within the sector, pledging to prioritise health for everyone and address emerging challenges affecting the entire population.