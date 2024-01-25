Mosta project set to conclude: Chamber of SMEs welcomes relief for struggling businesses

The Malta Chamber of SMEs has received notification that the long-awaited Mosta project is on track to conclude by the end of next week, signalling the reopening of Constitution Street for vehicle access.

The Chamber, which it says has persistently pressed authorities for updates on the project's status, expressed relief at the news, highlighting the severe impact the prolonged works have had on Mosta's businesses.

The Mosta project, touted as the village's most extensive regeneration initiative, has posed considerable challenges to the business community, the Chamber said. In recent months, local enterprises faced significant losses in sales and operational disruptions due to the ongoing infrastructural improvements.

The Chamber of SMEs underscored the financial strain experienced by Mosta's businesses and welcomed the commitment from authorities to complete the project without further delays. Over the course of the project, Mosta's main roads, including the prominent Triq il-Kbira, have undergone closures, leading to controversies and legal actions from affected businesses.

The ongoing roadworks, which have been a source of contention since 2020, led to legal action by seven businesses in Mosta's main street, demanding compensation for the damages incurred.

With the conclusion of the Mosta project and the reopening of key roads, the Malta Chamber of SMEs said it anticipates a revitalisation of the business community. The Chamber expressed optimism about the positive impact on viability, while emphasising the importance of timely completion and the potential for a resurgence in economic activity in Mosta.