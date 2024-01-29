Prime minister meets with EU Commissioner for agriculture

Prime minister Robert Abela met with EU Commissioner for agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski where agriculture was the focus of their discussion in Castille.

During their meeting, Abela spoke about how public and EU funds are being used as an investment in the agriculture industry to promote sustainable practices.

Abela noted that government has already introduced a number of initiatives that serve to aid farmers through a €190 million investment. During the meeting, Abela said that each EU member state's unique characteristics must be taken into consideration, especially when it comes to agriculture.

"This facilitates negotiations, especially those related to member states' flexibility," Abela noted.

The prime minister thanked Wojciechowski for recognising Malta's agricultural challanges. Abela also welcomed the European Commission's framework built on long-term goals that are aimed to deliver sustanability within agriculture.

Agriculture minister Anton Refalo was also present for the meeting.