Advocates chamber tells PM to stop using Vitals inquiry as scapegoat for structural shortcomings

The Chamber of Advocates has called on the Prime Minister to refrain from using the Vitals inquiry as a scapegoat to deflect attention from the broader need for procedural reforms.

“There is a pressing need to reassess and enhance the overall system governing inquiries, not only in this particular instance. So much so that the government has recently appointed a number of magistrates intended to focus on inquiries,” the chamber said.

The chamber was reacting to comments made by Prime Minister Robert Abela in an interview with broadcaster Andrew Azzopardi last Saturday.

During the interview, Abela cast doubts on the Vitals inquiry, questioning its timing before the European Parliament Elections next June.

“Whilst the Chamber of Advocates acknowledges that four and a half years is indeed a considerable duration for an inquiry process to be concluded, one also needs to consider the other matters being handled by magistrates as well as the ever-increasing case load. Indeed, it is imperative to recognize that the issues at hand extend beyond the specifics of this case,” the chamber said.

It said there is a pressing need to reassess and enhance the overall system.

It is crucial to refrain from using this case as a scapegoat to deflect attention from the broader need for procedural reforms, which lie within the purview of that very entity empowered to enact such changes, led by the Prime Minister who is the individual responsible for making such comments,” the chamber said. “Moreover, it is paramount that any discourse surrounding the inquiry process refrains from engaging in personal attacks against the Judiciary purely to gain political mileage for an entity or individual.”

The chamber emphasized the importance of providing a serene environment for the Judiciary to carry out its duties effectively.

“Creating an atmosphere conducive to fair and impartial adjudication is essential for maintaining public trust and confidence in the legal system,” the statement read.

On Monday morning, both the Nationalist Party and NGO Reppublika criticised the PM’s comments, saying he has joined former PM Joseph Muscat in undermining the courts.