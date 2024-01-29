PN condemns Abela's 'dangerous' comments on the judiciary

The Nationalist Party has condemned prime minister Robert Abela's "irrisponsible and dangerous" comments on the judiciary.

The PN was reacting to Abela's comments aimed at casting doubts on the integrity of the ongoing magisterial inquiry probing Joseph Muscat’s involvement in the fraudulent hospital privatisation deal.

In a statement on Monday, the PN said that it expects Abela to publicly apologise for his comments, as the opposition said that it completely trusts the judiciary to carry out its work.

The PN appealed to the judiciary to keep carrying out its duties and not to give in to unjust pressure coming from Abela.

The statement was signed by the PN's shadow minister for justice, Karol Aqiulina.

Labour reacts

In a statement later on Monday, the Labour Party responded by saying that it is the PN and its allies who attack the judiciary.

"The PN should understand that legitimate questions are not attacks," the PL said.

The PL concluded by saying that Malta led by Robert Abela strengthened Maltese institutions and their indipendence, and that no branch of the state is exempt from scrutiny from the people they serve.