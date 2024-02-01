PM welcomes EU budget revision

During a special European Council summit in Brussels, an agreement was reached between the twenty-seven Heads of State and Government on the revision of the mid-term European Budget, better known as the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, the MFF.

In the revision, EU leaders agreed a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine, after Hungary dropped its veto.

Prime Minister Robert Abela welcomed the revision, saying the agreement was beneficial to not only the European Union but also Malta.

He said the agreement will help south European countries to continue investing in socio-economic and sustainable development.

“Thus, the root causes of migration will be addressed, reducing the influx towards our country and others in the region,” Abela said.

Regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Abela said that this dire situation cannot be ignored while innocent children's lives are at stake.

"A permanent ceasefire is needed while humanitarian aid should be provided as much as possible," he insisted. “The dignity of the Palestinians needs to be respected, and therefore, we must continue to work towards a two-state solution while recognizing Israel's right to protect itself.”

He appealed for a stronger position from the European Union regarding the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean to ensure the protection of human rights and to offer hope to the people affected by this conflict.

The European Council also discussed the agricultural sector, as protests against European regulations in this area continue in Brussels and other cities across Europe.