[WATCH] Vittmi tal-Kostruzzjoni | Isabelle Bonnici

Isabelle Bonnici, the mother of construction site victim Jean Paul Sofia, speaks about her struggle for justice and reform in the first episode of Vittmi tal-Kostruzzjoni.

Bonnici sat down with presenter Wayne Flask shortly after the Prime Minister’s U-turn on a public inquiry into the death of her son.

“He told me a Public Inquiry will not be started as long as he was Prime Minister,” Bonnici recalls during the interview.

She also speaks about how she felt when government MPs refused to vote for a public inquiry following a motion by the Nationalist Party.

‘Vittmi tal-Kostruzzjoni', provides a platform for individuals affected by the construction industry to share their stories.

Drifting in and out of the conversations, the series delves into accounts of cover-ups, lies, political manoeuvring, mediocrity, inept authorities, false allegations, greed, and exploitation.