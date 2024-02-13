[WATCH] Vittmi tal-Kostruzzjoni | Caroline Micallef

Caroline and Winston Micallef lost their home in April 2019, in the first of a series of collapses that happened throughout that year.

Five years later, their house has been rebuilt but the trauma faced by the couple still lingers on.

In a candid interview with activist Wayne Flask, Caroline Micallef speaks openly about the challenges they faced after their near-tragedy: from uncooperative authorities to insurances, to the outright absence of the judiciary and the police, which have allowed the contractor to get by scot-free.

The Micallefs’ apartment block was the first of three collapses during that terrible 2019. In the matter of a few weeks, another apartment block gave way in Sta Venera, while a third collapse in Mellieha saw an elderly woman, Maggie Smith, rescued by the Civil Protection Department in an arduous operation. Smith died a few months later.

Reforms enacted in 2019 with the aim of regulating construction have proven to be ineffective.

Isolated incidents, or part of a system? Follow Vittmi tal-Kostruzzjoni as it delves deeper into the goings on in the industry.

[WATCH] Vittmi tal-Kostruzzjoni | Isabelle Bonnici

The series is a joint production between Wayne Flask and Maltatoday, produced on an entirely voluntary basis.