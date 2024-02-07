PN leader, officials give well-wishes to 90-year-old Eddie Fenech Adami

Former President and prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami celebrated his 90th birthday, receiving well-wishes from Opposition leader Bernard Grech and former colleagues at his residence in Birkirkara.

Since retiring from public life in 2009, Fenech Adami has maintained a low profile, making this occasion a rare opportunity for well-wishers to greet him.

Bernard Grech, along with other visitors, including former prime minister Lawrence Gonzi, PN officials, and former Cabinet colleagues of Fenech Adami, wished the political giant well on Wednesday. Grech expressed gratitude to Fenech Adami for his contributions to the transformation of Malta along the years.

Fenech Adami, a lawyer by profession, assumed leadership of the PN in 1977, succeeding George Borg Olivier.

He played a pivotal role in initiating Malta's journey towards joining the European Union, with the PN winning an election in 1998 that reactivated Malta's EU application, following a loss in 1996.

Under Fenech Adami's leadership, Malta held a referendum in 2003, endorsing EU membership. He subsequently stepped down as Prime Minister in February 2004, before being appointed to President in a controversial decision by then-prime minister Lawrence Gonzi.