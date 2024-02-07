Identità investigated 197 reports on exploitation of third-country nationals in 2023

Identità investigated 197 reports on the exploitation of third-country nationals in 2023, information tabled in parliament shows.

Nationalist MP Graziella Attard Previ asked Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri how many reports of exploitation of third-country nationals were received by Identità since 2013.

He said 122 of those investigations were concluded, but did not provide information on what the conclusions were.

Camilleri also said a compliance unit within the agency had been formed.