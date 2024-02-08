Identità appoints Steve Agius as its new CEO

Government agency Identità has appointed Steve Agius as its new Chief Executive Officer, the Home Affairs Ministry has announced.

For the past four years, Steve Agius has held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Mater Dei Hospital. He was the head of the COVID-19 national vaccination programme and was responsible for the vaccine rollout

Before assuming his role at Mater Dei Hospital, he served as a Chief Information Officer with the national telecom regulator. Before that, he was a Project Manager, leading numerous projects locally and abroad in Strategic Information Management, business transformation and process modelling.

In addition to his professional responsibilities, Agius is a senior visiting lecturer at the University of Malta, where he lectures on big data analytics.

He has a Degree in Information Systems and Computing and an MBA in e-Business. He is pursuing a Doctorate in the use of data in strategic decision-making with the University of Malta and the John Moores University in Liverpool.

Minister Byron Camilleri congratulated Steve Agius for this new role within Identità.

Minister Camilleri also thanked Colonel Mark Mallia for his important work at the Identity Agency during the past years.