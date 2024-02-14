Abela pledges to turn climate challenges into opportunities for Malta

Prime Minister Robert Abela has pledged that, when confronting the global challenge of climate change, the government will transform it into the most significant opportunity the country has ever witnessed.

“These correct decisions have the potential to stimulate further job creation, resource efficiencies, and expanded access to untapped markets, among other benefits,” Abela stated on Wednesday.

While addressing the parliamentary debate on the Climate Action Bill, Abela asserted that these positive outcomes are achievable through collective effort and a shift in mindset.

The proposed legislation involves the establishment of a Climate Change Authority, a development the Prime Minister described as a clear indication of a cohesive and fully committed government dedicated to decisive action on climate change.

This new Climate Action Authority will be mandated to monitor government actions and obligations to reduce carbon emissions, functioning as a science-based advisory body to ensure climate neutrality targets are met.

The Prime Minister emphasized that this Authority is envisioned to have a comprehensive mandate, characterized by a holistic perspective and social dialogue actively engaging all stakeholders to implement meaningful change.

“On the frontline are children and youths,” Abela mentioned in the pursuit of sustaining economic growth and providing social support amid climate challenges.

He underscored the importance of their involvement in the decision-making process and explained how the government actively engages with them, notably through discussions such as the Youth Advisory Forum.

Abela also cautioned against populism, which he observed in the Opposition’s approach to reforms introduced by the government, such as the prohibition of the sale of products made with single-use plastic. He argued that populism does not offer solutions.

Addressing this "populist scaremongering" of the opposition, Abela stated that failure to embrace change collectively will lead to widespread suffering.

“We all have to believe in the changes that are needed and implement them. If we get lost in partisanship, we will be failing future generations because we will not make the necessary decisions in a timely manner,” Prime Minister Robert Abela emphasized.

He insisted that the nation does not want a leader who instills fear but one who provides solutions.

“The government will never shift the burden of changes onto the people. We will make the necessary decisions, but they shouldn’t become easier because the burden is borne by the people,” Abela affirmed.

Finally, Abela explained that while this stance is also being conveyed in European forums, the attainment of environmental security cannot be achieved unless economic security in people’s lives is ensured.