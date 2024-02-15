Malta's abortion rights activists rally for reform in front of European Parliament

A coalition of activists from Moviment Graffitti, alongside other women's rights advocates, convened in front of the European Parliament and the Dar Malta to raise awareness on Malta's stringent abortion laws and the stigma on abortion in the country.

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer was also present, together with Labour Party CEO Randolph De Battista.

Despite promises of reform, Malta maintains some of the harshest abortion laws in the European Union. Activists said that even amid these restrictive laws, at least one person each day in Malta resorts to self-administering abortion pills in the privacy of their homes.

These pills, consisting of mifepristone and misoprostol, are considered safe by the World Health Organization, yet their usage in Malta remains punishable by up to three years of imprisonment.

The activists referred to a recent case where a woman was prosecuted for seeking an abortion, having been reported to the authorities by her abusive partner.

Holding a banner with the message, 'Kulħadd iħobb lil xi ħadd li għamel abort' (We all love someone who has had an abortion), activists emphasized that the criminalisation of abortion fails to deter the practice but instead fosters an environment of fear and shame.

They argued that it is high time for Malta to stop treating women as second-class citizens and to recognize their right to make decisions about their own bodies, families, and futures.

Addressing the MEPs gathered at the rally, activists complained of the government's disregard for human rights and women's rights, calling for international support in their ongoing struggle for reproductive justice.