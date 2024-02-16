Development land in four localities to be developed into green family spaces

Prime Minister Robert Abela has unveiled plans to repurpose lands earmarked for developments into green spaces accessible to families.

Abela said the vision for this project was to shift towards a more beautiful villagescape characterised by expansive greenery rather than dense urban development. "Open spaces have to become part of the social fabric of our country," he remarked.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government's pledge to prioritize open spaces projects during this legislative term, aiming to create the largest network of green spaces in Malta's history.

The conversion of four lands in Luqa, Kirkop, Lija, and St Julian's into recreational havens is set to benefit approximately 7,000 families, with more projects expected to follow suit throughout the year.

Minister for Energy, the Environment, and the Regeneration of the Grand Harbour, Miriam Dalli, said it is important to align environmental progress with societal well-being.

She highlighted ongoing efforts to introduce innovative sustainability measures, including energy and water efficiency, while collaborating with local councils and communities to ensure the projects promote biodiversity and safety.

Minister for Lands and the implementation of the Electoral Programme, Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, provided insights into the first phase of the initiative, which identified 8,000 square meters of land across the four localities for transformation.

These lands, valued at close to twenty million euros on the market, will now be repurposed into green spaces conveniently located near residential areas.

The sites are:

Luqa

Triq Mikielanġ Sapiano

Development Area: Five-storey building development area

Size: 3,400sqm

Kirkop

Triq Nerik Xerri

Development Area: Five-storey building development area

Size: 1,100sqm

Lija

Triq Merino

Development Area: Four-storey building development area

Size: 700sqm

St Julian's