[WATCH] Abela zeroes in on non-voters: ‘Who thinks June 8th won't affect them is wrong’

Prime Minister Robert Abela directed his focus towards non-voters during his Sunday morning address to party supporters in Rialto, Bormla.

"Wrong is the person who believes that the outcome of June 8, regardless of the result, will not impact them," Abela said.

Addressing recent survey findings, Abela debunked the notion that Labour voters can abstain from voting.

MaltaToday’s first survey on voting intentions for MEP elections last Sunday suggests that Labour can win by a comfortable majority despite shedding a third of its voters in 2022.

Five years ago, the gap between the two major parties at the European election stood at 42,656. The MaltaToday survey puts the gap at ‘just’ 15,000 now, at the start of this year’s election.

The main reason why the gap has narrowed is that Labour is shedding even more votes than the PN; a drop of 34,885 votes in Labour’s vote tally. But few of these ‘deserters’ are going in the PN’s direction, and most are ‘parked’ in no man’s land.

READ MORE: [ANALYSIS] The midterm paradox: How Labour wins big despite losing to abstention

“Saying, “I saw the surveys, even if I don't go out, Labour will still win,” is wrong,” Abela insisted.

He stressed that every election starts with a clean slate and urged people to vote if they want to see Labour remain in power.

Highlighting the significance of the June 8 elections, Abela underscored their impact on both the European dimension and daily life in Malta.

He urged voters to choose MEPs who genuinely prioritise the nation's interests, especially concerning issues that may be overlooked by the European Union.

"Our country needs people who pull the same rope," Abela said as he rallied support for Labour MEPs.

Reflecting on instances where a "one size fits all" policy from the EU would have harmed Malta, Abela stressed the pivotal role of MEPs in advocating for the nation's unique concerns.

‘The choice is between a people’s government or a populist opposition’

Abela also criticised the Opposition, accusing them of embracing "populism." In response, he asserted that the antidote to populism lies in being a government that truly represents the people.

He explained the essence of politics as being rooted in the values one upholds and actively pursues every day.

According to Abela, the Labour Party is dedicated to a vision of Europe that actively supports its citizens, in contrast to the Opposition's stance favouring austerity measures.

Abela underscored the Labour Party's commitment to ensuring that the nation's reputation remains untarnished. In contrast, he criticised the Opposition for repeatedly engaging in actions that have, in his words, "time and time again," brought the nation's name into disrepute.