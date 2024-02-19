Ċirkewwa road leading to Gozo Channel Ferry to get new lane

The road leading towards the Gozo Channel Ferry in Ċirkewwa will get a new lane in a bid to improve traffic flow in the area, the infrastructure ministry has announced.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bonnet announced the €7 million project will see the construction of a new lane from the Armier roundabout all the way to the ferry.

The new lane will be 2km long and works will start at the Marfa roundabout, with the project being finalised before summer starts.

During the press conference Infrastructure Malta officials explained the project will be spread over two phases.

The steel structures separating the lanes will be replaced with safer concrete structures. The removal of the steel structures will also help in gaining more space for the new lane.

The existing structure of the bridge leading to the Southern quay will also be changed, as it suffered extensive damage.

The existing bicycle lanes on the road from the Marfa roundabout to Ċirkewwa will be retained and will also be expanded in certain areas. Additionally, an alternative route for cyclists will be developed from Msid Road to allow cyclists to travel from Armier to Marfa.

All precautions will also be taken to ensure that access to areas around the terminal is not hindered for workers operating in the docks and to prevent congestion that could impact public transport and emergency services.

Minister Chris Bonnet said the project is part of a series of upgrades being carried out by government in a bid to elevate congestion in the country’s arterial roads.

“This project is another sign of government’s commitment to invest and improve the country’s infrastructure,” he said.