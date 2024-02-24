ERA silent on whether 'cleansing works' in Armier Bay damaged sand dunes

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) has remained tight-lipped on whether cleansing works have caused damage to rare sand dunes in Armier Bay.

Excavators were spotted on Armier Bay on Wednesday afternoon, according to NGO Moviment Graffitti, as a tourism ministry spokesperson told this newspaper that the excavators were used for cleaning the beach. Sharing multiple photos from the site on Facebook, Moviment Graffitti also claimed the works at Armier damaged sand dunes which constitute a rare and protected habitat.

On Saturday morning, Movement Graffitti went back to the bay, as the activists stated that the cleansing works, “had left a substantial part of the sand dune buried under rubble and garbage and trampled by heavy machinery.”

According to the NGO, the public outcry following the works led ERA to stop the works, as rubble and garbage were removed by hand.

“If this work was really done to clean the beach, it should have been done carefully and in a way that respects the environment,” Moviment Graffitti concluded.

In 2022, sister newspaper ILLUM revealed that the Government had granted one businessman three separate concessions for three lidos and Armier beaches (public land), resulting in partial privatization of the bay.

Despite inquiries, the Land Authority had not provided any details on this matter, including the cost of the concession, the conditions attached, and the reasons for granting it to only one individual.

MaltaToday in 2023 reported on plans to transform the Baia Beach club in Armier into a Buddha Bar, incorporating new sunbathing and rooftop restaurant facilities.

However, these plans were rejected by the heritage watchdog.