'No concrete involved': Tourism Ministry denies Graffitti claims on Armier beach clean-up

Updated at 2:50pm with Tourism Ministry spokesperson comments

A Tourism Ministry spokesperson denied claims made by Moviment Graffitti saying that works to extend Armier bay’s concrete part has been initiated.

“The cleansing department is continously, responsable for continuous and regulated cleaning throughout the country, including the beaches, was doing cleaning work in Armier beach,” the spokesperson told MaltaToday.

On Wedesday morning, excavators were spotted on Armier Bay on Wednesday afternoon, according to NGO Moviment Graffitti, initiating works that entail covering the sandy beach in concrete.

The spokesperson insisted that no concrete is involved in the cleansing taking place in Armier.

“There is no intention to add concrete under or instead of the sand in Armier, as it has been alleged.”

Sharing multiple photos from the site on Facebook, Moviment Graffitti also claimed the works at Armier damaged sand dunes which constitute a rare and protected habitat.

"In the course of the works conducted so far—deemed entirely illegal and undertaken without a permit—significant damage has been inflicted upon the sand dunes," Graffitti claimed.

"Armier's sand is a refuge for plant species that cannot be found elsewhere in Malta," the NGO added.

"Moreover, introducing concrete to beaches like Armier jeopardizes the integrity of the entire beach."

According to the NGO's sources, the ongoing works aim to "accommodate the Lido owners" at the same bay.

"We are unaware of the identities of these owners, as the Land Authority refuses to disclose their information," concluded the NGO.

In 2022, sister newspaper ILLUM revealed that the Government had granted one businessman three separate concessions for three lidos and Armier beaches (public land), resulting in partial privatization of the bay.

Despite inquiries, the Land Authority had not provided any details on this matter, including the cost of the concession, the conditions attached, and the reasons for granting it to only one individual.

MaltaToday in 2023 reported on plans to transform the Baia Beach club in Armier into a Buddha Bar, incorporating new sunbathing and rooftop restaurant facilities.

However, these plans were rejected by the heritage watchdog.

The beach bar is situated on a concrete platform near the unauthorized Armier beach rooms and the historic Torri ta’ L-Armier Redoubt.

After reviewing photomontages submitted by the developer, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage (SCH) cautioned that the proposed development would "result in further clutter," encroaching onto the nearby Torri ta’ l-Armier Redoubt.

The SCH concluded that the proposed development is not acceptable in principle.

While the Environment and Resources Authority issued a "no objection" to the proposed interventions, it emphasised that they should be limited to the committed footprint, and the concrete platform should remain accessible to the public.