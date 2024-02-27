KM Malta Airlines, Air France sign codeshare agreement

KM Malta Airlines has announced the signing of a unilateral codeshare agreement with Air France, one of Europe's leading airlines.

Under this agreement, Air France will place its code on KM Malta Airlines' 10 weekly flights

between Malta and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG), nine weekly flights between Malta and Paris Orly Airport (ORY), and five weekly flights between Malta and Lyon (LYS).

By leveraging KM Malta Airlines' route network, Air France will be able to offer its customers convenient connections to and from various destinations both in Europe and its intercontinental network.

“This codeshare agreement opens new opportunities for both airlines to expand their reach and provide enhanced travel options to their respective customers. KM Malta Airlines and Air France customers can now enjoy a smoother travel experience, checking-in at their departure airport and collecting their checked-through baggage at their destination,” the airline said in a statement.

Passengers flying with KM Malta Airlines will also benefit from this collaboration. They will have the opportunity to book flights beyond Paris to domestic and European destinations served by Air France. This will provide them with a wider range of travel options and greater flexibility in planning their journeys.

“The airline is delighted to enter into this codeshare agreement with Air France. This partnership will not only strengthen the position of KM Malta Airlines in the market but also offer passengers enhanced connectivity and added travel options. KM Malta Airlines is looking forward to working closely with Air France to provide a superior travel experience to its customers,” KM Malta Airlines said.