214 million beverage containers collected by reverse vending machines in 2023

BCRS has announced it had collected a total of 214 million beverage containers in its first year of operation for 2023.

The total amount represents 80% of the market of collectable plastic, canned, and glass containers.

BCRS said the collection figures meant it had surpassed the mandated collection rate of 70% as set by law.

It said it had collected 81% of all PET bottle containers in the market, 80% of cans, and 74% of glass bottles.

By end-2023, it had managed to export a total of 9,250 tonnes of material for recycling.

“A big thank you goes out to everyone participating in this scheme, helping our nationwide effort towards a more sustainable future. As the first southern EU country to introduce the DRS, we’re thrilled to see more countries across Europe join Malta in embracing sustainable practices and taking action to reduce waste. Together, we’re making a meaningful impact.”

By June 2023, consumers had successfully deposited 100 million beverage containers using the Beverage Container Refund Scheme, increasing throughout the following months. June was also the month in which the largest number of containers were collected in one day, with 768,000 bottles on Saturday, June 24.

The average daily collection of beverage containers was then at 675,000, with BCRS saying the projected target of 70% of containers placed on the market by end 2023, was already well on track.

The scheme, is a modern-day reincarnation of a similar one that used to exist on re-usable glass bottles up until the early 2000s, and is intended to minimise waste. Consumers are able to deposit the empty containers in reverse vending machines installed around the island to obtain a refund in the form of a voucher.

BCRS rolled out high-capacity machine depots at various locations that can take 9,000 plastic containers, allowing consumers the convenience of depositing their plastic bottles all at once. These high-capacity machines only accept plastic beverage containers, so single-feed reverse vending machines are also being installed on site to cater for glass, cans as well as plastic and will continue to be operational 24/7.