PN approves its youngest candidate for local council election

The Nationalist Party has approved their youngest candidate for the upcoming local council elections.

Qrendi's Nina Briffa who will be 17 years old in June, stated on Facebook that she will be contesting the next local election after she was approved by the PN's executive, stating that she is "truly grateful and proud."

Briffa has also just been elected to the De La Salle student council on Friday.

On Friday, she told MaltaToday that she aims to address residents' concerns, especially those related to the natural environment, her locality's culture as well as encouraging youth activism. "Youth activism isn’t only important to reduce the average age but also due to the fact that youth face their own struggles and difficulties in relation to education, mental health and practical life skills," she said.

Similarly, this week the Labour Party approved its youngest candidate. Isak Catania De Giovanni, who is PL MP Katya De Giovanni's son will be contesting the next local council election in Fgura.

Last December, Parliament unanimously approved legislation allowing youths under the age of 18 to serve as mayors and deputy mayors.

The Bill now makes Malta the first EU country where a person aged 16 can both vote and contest Local Elections. If this person receives the highest number of votes from the party with the majority, they are also allowed to be elected Mayor.

Changes also allow 16-year-old mayors to sign contracts when acting in their capacity as public officials.