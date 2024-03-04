Ombudsman launches investigation into horse stable permits issued by Planning Authority

The Commissioner for Environment and Planning, Perit Alan Saliba, in consultation with Ombudsman Judge Emeritus Joseph Zammit McKeon, has initiated an Own Initiative Investigation concerning permits issued for stables by Malta's Planning Authority since the implementation of the Rural Policy and Design Guidance in 2014.

The investigation will delve into several critical aspects to verify the alignment of issued permits with policies and regulations. Key focal points of the investigation include verifying equine registrations to ensure that each stable permit corresponds to a registered equine, thereby guaranteeing that facilities are utilized for their intended purpose.

Additionally, measures taken by the Planning Authority following the mortality of a registered equine associated with a permitted stable will be assessed to determine the subsequent use or modification of the stable.

Another aspect under scrutiny is the prevention of permit abuse, particularly regarding the issuance of multiple permits for a single equine, which could lead to potential abuses in the permitting process. The investigation will also focus on verifying ownership to ensure permits are only granted to individuals who own equines, thus preventing any misuse of the system.

Furthermore, the Commissioner will examine whether the Planning Authority prioritises local equine registrations over foreign or non-local sources when issuing stable permits. This aspect aims to ensure that local registrations are given precedence in line with the Rural Policy and Design Guidelines.

A review of the policy governing horse stables has been long overdue, after the Rural Policy Guidelines approved in 2014 made it easier to build stables in the countryside.

Horse stable developments in outside development zones require an official declaration of horse ownership or registration. But a loophole means agricultural landowners can register horses that they do not own, and apply for a permit to build stables.

In some cases, the passport of a deceased horse is sold to a prospective applicant wishing to develop stables. As a result, the same passport is used to submit several development applications for stables.

In other cases, horse owners will transfer their horses on paper to prospective applicants, but the horse is never physical transferred.