Germany airport strike forces Air Malta to cancel Munich flights

A two-day strike by Lufthansa ground staff in Germany between Thursday and Saturday morning has forced Air Malta to cancel flights to Munich airport.

Air Malta informed its passengers that flights KM306/KM307 and KM308/KM309 between Malta and Munich on Thursday 7 March and Friday 8 March have been cancelled.

The airline said in a statement on Monday that customers booked on these flights will be able to either rebook to travel on an alternative flight by contacting customer service on +356 21662211, or receive a full ticket refund by emailing [email protected].

Air Malta said that for flights booked through a travel agent, customers should contact their travel agent who can submit a refund request on their behalf.

The strike action has been called by the powerful Verdi Union with Lufthansa warning that it could affect some 200,000 air travellers.

The strike action would impact passenger services from 4am on Thursday until 7:10am on Saturday. The union accused Lufthansa management of showing “no willingness” to come up with an improved offer in collective bargaining talks.