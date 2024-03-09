Labour mayor objects to 13-storey construction project fronted by Sandro Chetcuti's wife

St. Paul’s Bay mayor Alfred Grima has joined NGOs in speaking out against an application proposing a 13-storey construction project at an archaeologically significant site in Xemxija.

The project will involve the excavation of 6,643sq.m in front of Triq il-Maqdes Neolitiku, for the construction of a two-storey subterranean parking complex.

Addressing a joint press conference with Friends of the Earth, Movement Graffitti, Ghawdix and other NGOs, Grima pointed out that only a few weeks ago, the Government had adopted the Nature Restoration Law, saying that “every person who is in a position to take decisions, must be sure that those decisions are taken in the best interests of the country, the locality and of all of us, before making them.”

The planning application was filed by Tony Gauci on behalf of Chetgau Ltd, a company owned by Francis Gauci and Yvette Chetuti, the wife of former Malta Developers Association chairman Sandro Chetcuti.

Grima insisted that in every decision, the highest priority should be given to the health of residents, but this proposed development will have a negative impact on the residents.

The proposed building is expected to bring 500 more cars to the locality and would contribute to noise and air pollution, increase the incidence of respiratory health issues and negatively affect drainage systems as well as the water and electricity supply.

Restaurants and shops feature on the ground floor, below 282 residential apartments.

But part of the site is listed as a zone of archeological importance, due to the presence of ancient water channels etched into the rock.

The owners of six plots of land which are part of the proposed deal say they have not given their consent to the project and have formally requested their property be removed from the application.

The site proposed for the 13-storey building is only a short distance away from another construction project at the site of the former Corinthia Mistra, which is being proposed by Charles Camilleri.